Yakima police: Gang member fatally shot on Gordon Road

A 39-year-old man was fatally shot Tuesday night on Gordon Road, Yakima police said.
Police were called to the 1600 block of Gordon Road around 10:25 p.m. by a woman who said her husband had been shot, said police Capt. Jay Seely. The man, who Seely said was a documented gang member, was taken to Virginia Mason Memorial hospital with a gunshot wound to the head and was pronounced dead shortly before 10:45 p.m.
A car with three men followed the man and fired shots at him before driving off, Seely said.
Detectives from the YPD’s major crime and gang units are investigating.
The man’s death is the 15th homicide in Yakima County this year, and the fifth in the city.
Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Yakima police at 509-575-6200 or Yakima County Crime Stoppers at 800-248-9980. Tips can also be submitted online at http://www.crimestoppers yakco.org.