Yakima police create interactive map to develop new leads in cold homicide cases

Yakima police Detective Drew Shaw believes all homicide cases can be solved eventually.
“Every murder has someone out there who knows something or heard something,” said Shaw, who was on YPD’s Major Crime Unit for 11 years and worked numerous homicide cases.
It’s the unsolved cases that bother Shaw, the ones where either the killer is unknown to authorities or detectives don’t quite have enough evidence to make an arrest, let alone have the case tried in court.
Shaw now works in the department’s Professional Standards Office but still follows his unsolved homicides. He and the YPD are asking for the public’s help to tie up some of the loose ends by using an online interactive map.
The “Murder Map” shows the locations of 113 homicides that happened in Yakima from Jan. 1, 2010, to the present. Along with showing the cases and their status, it provides a way for people to leave information with police that could crack the cases.
It’s an effort that the family member of a Yakima woman who was killed in January 2020 hopes takes off and helps solve that case and others.
The idea for the map came from Chief Matt Murray, who said Denver police used a similar strategy with some success at addressing cold cases.
“It is a good way to generate new leads, and to remind families that we never forget these cases,” Murray said.
To start out, Shaw has listed all the homicides since 2010 to see how the system works. In time, more cases will be added.
Shaw wrote a synopsis of each case, and the city’s computer staff put it on an interactive map, with dots representing each case, color-coded to reflect if the cases were gang-related, drug-related a robbery or other status.
Users can also filter the map based on the kind of weapon used in each case.
Of the 113 cases listed on the map, 36 remain unsolved, giving the department a 68.7% clearance rate, which Shaw said is above the national average of 61.4% for the same period.
A homicide case is considered cleared if police either arrest a suspect or identify a suspect but are unable to arrest the person because of death or other exceptional circumstances.
The 36 listed as unsolved are not for a lack of trying on YPD’s part, Shaw said. Rather, detectives have run out of leads or are coping with people who are not forthcoming with information.
“There is that culture of no snitching or people who don’t want to cooperate,” Shaw said. “They are more worried about what the street thinks about them.”
He hopes the website will provide a way to pierce that wall of silence, or possibly jog someone’s memory about a crime.
Each case on the map also includes a link to a website where people can leave tips, either with their contact information or anonymously. Shaw’s hope is that those tips will breathe new life into an investigation, providing the information needed to identify a suspect and bring them to trial.
The program is not about improving YPD’s clearance numbers, Shaw said. It’s about the families.
“That’s who you’re working for — the families,” Shaw said. “They want their loved one’s murders solved. You want to solve it for them and the community. When you don’t (solve it) or have enough information, it bothers you and keeps you up at night.”
Natasha Berukoff is one of those people waiting for answers.
Berukoff’s mother, Linda, was beaten to death and her body was left behind a stack of fruit bins in the 800 block of North Front Street on Jan. 30, 2020.
Linda Berukoff, 58, struggled with substance abuse and mental-health issues, her daughter said, but she did not deserve to die the way she did.
Finding her killer needs to be a priority, Berukoff said, and she sees the YPD’s map as one way of helping detectives get the leads they need to close the case, as well as give people a way to help reduce crime in the city, as she fears her mother’s killer could be harming others.
“We want all of Yakima to be safe,” Berukoff said.