Yakima police arrest 40-year-old man in Sunday morning homicide

A 74-year-old woman was shot dead in an apartment early Sunday morning and police have arrested a 40-year-old suspect.
Police found the woman dead inside an apartment in the 1300 block of S 18th Ave. and arrested a man they saw running from the scene, according to a Yakima police news release.
Police responded to a shots fired call about 12:40 a.m. and upon arrival heard anywhere from 10 to 15 more shots being fired.
The woman was found dead inside the apartment with multiple gunshot wound, and police were able to quickly capture the fleeing man, the release said.
Detectives collected several firearms and additional evidence from the scene.
The man is being held at the Yakima County jail of suspicion of first-
degree murder and unlawful possession of a firearm, the release said.
This marks the city’s sixth homicide and Yakima County’s 21st this year.