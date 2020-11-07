Woman arrested in connection with Wednesday homicide outside Zillah

A 28-year-old Sunnyside woman has been arrested on suspicion of killing a 60-year-old man Wednesday.
The woman was arrested in Sunnyside late Friday afternoon and booked into the Yakima County jail on suspicion of second-degree murder in the death of Jorge Alberto Villafan, said Sheriff’s Lt. Aaron Wuitschick.
Villafan, a Sunnyside resident, was found dead with gunshot wounds around 4:15 p.m. Wednesday at his workplace in the 900 block of Eagle Peak Road outside Zillah, according to sheriff’s deputies.
Villafan and the suspect were friends at one time, Wuitschick said. She was arrested in Sunnyside without incident, he said.
“We believe she was trying to leave the country,” Wuitschick said.
The woman is expected to appear Monday afternoon in Yakima County Superior Court for a preliminary appearance.
Villafan’s death was the 29th homicide in Yakima County this year.