Warrant issued for driver in fatal Cornell Avenue drive-by shooting

A warrant has been issued for the driver of the car Yakima police say was used in a June 10 drive-by shooting that left a man dead and his wife wounded.
Sergio Alejandro Perez, 27, has been charged with second-degree murder, first-degree assault and drive-by shooting in the incident in the 1200 block of Cornell Avenue. Perez is a documented Norteño gang member, according to court documents.
He is the second person arrested in connection with the death of Oscar Hondal-Lopez and the wounding of his wife, Patricia G. Leija. Police earlier arrested Rogelio Jose Sosa, 19, charged with first-degree rendering criminal assistance after investigators said he helped hide Perez’s car following the shooting, according to court documents.
Hondal-Lopez, 30, and Leija, 27, were driving around the 1200 block of Cornell Avenue around 6:25 p.m. looking for a house to buy when a white sedan passed by them, stopped and the front-seat passenger threw gang signs at them, according to Yakima police.
The couple drove off, and the white car sped up, pulled alongside them and at least one person on the passenger side fired at them, striking Hondal-Lopez in the neck and Leija in the hip, police said. Hondal-Lopez’s car crashed into a truck in the 1100 block of Cornell Avenue while the white car drove off, police said.
Hondal-Lopez died at the scene, while Leija was taken to Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital, police said.
Security camera footage helped police identify the car, and later Perez as its owner, according to court documents. Police found the car in the area of Cherry Avenue, where a relative of Sosa said he left the car and asked that it be covered with tarps and have the license plates removed because police were looking for it, court documents said.
Police believe that Perez was the driver, and that two other people were the shooters. Sosa, who is also a Norteño gang member, is out after posting $50,000 bail, according to court documents.
Perez has prior convictions for third-degree assault, first-degree unlawful firearms possession and second-degree assault with a firearms enhancement.
Neither Hondal-Lopez nor Leija have any gang ties, and police believe they were targeted in a case of mistaken identity. Hondal-Lopez is one of seven people killed in the city this year, and one of 15 in the county.
Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Yakima police at 509-575-6200 or Yakima County Crime Stoppers at 800-248-9980. Tips can also be submitted online at http://www.crimestoppersyakco.org.