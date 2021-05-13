Wapato man charged with murder in South Fair Avenue homicide

Yakima County prosecutors have charged a 32-year-old Wapato man with first-degree murder in the shooting death of a woman outside a South Fair Avenue home Saturday.
Russell Paul Whitefoot is also charged with second-degree murder and first- and second-degree assault in connection with the incident in the 1100 block of South Fair Avenue.
Yakima County Prosecuting Attorney Joe Brusic said state law does not allow alternative charges, and that the circumstances of the crime fit the legal definitions for both first- and second-degree murder.
Whitefoot is accused of shooting Diana Calixtro and Luis Cortes-Barragan, both 27, around 2:35 a.m. Saturday. Calixtro died from a gunshot to the torso, according to Yakima County Coroner Jim Curtice, while Cortes-Barragan was treated at Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital for gunshot wounds to his left hip and right buttock.
A witness told police that she had a gathering at her home and Whitefoot and a woman showed up, court documents said. The witness said she did not know Whitefoot or his companion.
Cortes-Barragan left the house after an argument with Calixtro, while Calixtro and the witness followed him to convince him to come back, court documents said. When they returned, Whitefoot and his companion were still parked at the house, but a $1,100 television was missing from the home, the documents said.
The witness told police she found the TV in Whitefoot’s car, and Calixtro began hitting Whitefoot’s 23-year-old companion when Whitefoot came out of the car with a pistol equipped with a laser sight and pointed it at Calixtro, a police affidavit said.
Cortes-Barragan tried to defuse the situation, and at some point the gun either dropped from Whitefoot’s hand or was knocked out, and everyone dove for it, the witness was quoted as saying in the affidavit. Whitefoot got the gun and fired at Cortes Barragan and Calixtro, striking both, and pointed the gun at the witness, the affidavit said.
Whitefoot and his companion ran from the scene, the affidavit said, but security cameras on a home in the 900 block of La Salle Street showed Whitefoot hiding an object under a car. Police found a Glock 27 .40-caliber pistol under the vehicle.
Whitefoot was booked into the Yakima County jail on suspicion of murder and is being held in lieu of $1 million bail. Whitefoot’s companion was initially booked on second-degree theft, but she was released from jail pending further investigation, according to court documents.
Calixtro’ s death is the fifth homicide in Yakima this year, and the 11th in the county.