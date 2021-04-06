Victim in North 11th Street homicide identified

An autopsy will be conducted Thursday on a 37-year-old man who was shot outside a Yakima motel Monday afternoon.
Police identified the man as Anthony C. Rodriguez, who was described as a transient. He was shot at North 11th Street and Staff Sgt. Pendleton Way, Yakima police Capt. Jay Seely said, and he died at the scene after telling police he did not know who shot him.
Seely said detectives reviewed video from the nearby Motel 6 showed a car drive past Rodriguez three times before he was shot.
A patrol officer located the car outside Neighborhood Connections, 102 S. Naches Ave. around 3:30 a.m. with its license plates removed, Seely said. Detectives are preparing to search the car for evidence, Seely said.
Rodriguez’s death is the ninth homicide in Yakima County this year, and the third in the city.
Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Yakima police at 509-575-6200 or Yakima County Crime Stoppers at 800-248-9980. Tips can also be submitted online at http://www.crimestoppersyakco.org.