Toppenish police continuing to seek clues in Sunday homicide

Toppenish police are continuing their investigation into a Sunday night shooting that left one woman dead and another seriously injured.
Police are trying to collect surveillance video that may yield clues to who shot the women, police Capt. Dave Johnson said Tuesday. At this point, he said the motive for the shooting is unknown.
The Toppenish women were shot sometime around 10:30 p.m. Sunday as they got out of a vehicle in the 200 block of North E Street, according to police.
An autopsy will be performed Wednesday on the 18-year-old woman who was killed, Chief Deputy Yakima County Coroner Marshall Slight said, and her name will be released at that time.
Johnson said the other woman, 22, is in critical condition at Harborview Medical Center, but is expected to live.
The woman’s killing is the 20th in Yakima County this year, and the first in Toppenish.
Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Toppenish police at 509-865-4355 or Yakima County Crime Stoppers at 800-248-9980. Tips can also be submitted online at http://www.crimestoppersyakco.org.
