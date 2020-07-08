Suspect indicted in triple-homicide in Parker

A 36-year-old Parker man has been charged in federal court with killing three people in Parker last month.
A federal grand jury indicted Clifton Frank Peter on two first-degree murder counts and a charge of second-degree murder, as well as two counts of discharging a firearm during a violent crime, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
He is expected to make an initial appearance Thursday before U.S. Magistrate Judge Mary Dimke in Yakima.
Yakima County sheriff’s deputies went to the 500 block of Columbia Street in Parker around 6:20 p.m. June 1 for a report that someone had been shot. Responding officers found Omar Venegas-Mora, 31, his wife, 32-year-old Imelda Santillan-Guevara, and Javier Luna-Gonzalez, 63, dead at the scene, according to a sheriff’s office news release.
An autopsy determined the three had been shot to death. The Yakima County’s Sheriff’s Office said the suspect’s mother, 63, was also assaulted, but was able to escape.
Peter was arrested without incident near Parker Bridge Road, the release said. He has been held in the Yakama Nation jail since his arrest, and was booked into the Yakima County jail Wednesday afternoon on a U.S. Marshal’s hold, according to jail records.
Federal authorities are handling the case because Peter is a citizen of the Yakama Nation and the killings occurred on the Yakama reservation.
Peter was previously convicted of second-degree unlawful firearm possession in Klickitat County Superior Court in 2013, and first-degree robbery and motor-vehicle theft in Yakima County Superior Court in 2011.
The three are among 21 people killed in homicides in Yakima County this year.