Suspect in Parker triple homicide arraigned in federal court

YAKIMA. Wash. — A 36-year-old Parker man was arraigned Thursday in U.S. District Court on charges he shot three people to death in June.
Clifton Frank Peter appeared before Magistrate Judge Mary Dimke by videoconference from the Yakima County jail. He is charged with two counts of first-degree murder, one count of second-degree murder and two counts of using a firearm in a violent crime. He faces a possible sentence of life without parole if convicted.
Peter is charged in the deaths of Omar Venegas-Mora, 31, his wife, 32-year-old Imelda Santillan-Guevara, and Javier Luna-Gonzalez, 63. Yakima County sheriff’s deputies said Peter also assaulted his mother, but she was able to escape.
Deputies went to the 500 block of Columbia Street in Parker around 6:20 p.m. June 1 for a report that someone had been shot. Responding officers found the three dead at the scene, and Peter was arrested later near Parker Bridge Road, according to a sheriff’s office news release.
The FBI took over the investigation because Peter is a Yakama Nation citizen and the killings took place on the reservation.
Peter, who was being held at the Yakama Nation jail since his arrest, was indicted Wednesday, according to court documents, and transferred to the Yakima County jail.
The three were among 21 homicide victims in Yakima County this year.