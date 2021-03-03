Sunnyside police seeking suspects in January homicide

Authorities are seeking two men in connection with a gang-related drive-by shooting that killed a Sunnyside man in January.
Yakima County prosecutors have charged Adrian Bueno, 28, and Francisco Rudy Gallardo, 41, with first-degree murder, drive-by shooting and two counts each of first-degree assault in connection with the death of Victor Javier Ramos. Gallardo is also charged with unlawful firearms possession.
Yakima County Superior Court Judge Jeffery B. Swan signed warrants for the men’s arrest recently.
Sunnyside police went to the 1200 block of Roosevelt Court around 4:15 p.m. Jan. 31 on a report of a gunshot victim. Officers found Ramos, 28, with a gunshot wound to his chest, according to a probable cause affidavit.
Ramos was taken to Astria Sunnyside Hospital, where he died from his wound.
Witnesses told police that someone drove by the house, and a passenger in the car fired over the car’s roof at Ramos and the house, the affidavit said. The house was hit at least four times, according to police, and there were three people inside.
Through surveillance videos and witness accounts, Sunnyside police identified Bueno as the driver and Gallardo as the shooter, according to the affidavit.
Bueno is a member of a Sureño street gang, and Gallardo associates with Sureño gang members, according to court documents.
Gallardo has prior convictions for illegal firearms possession in U.S. District Court, and second-degree possession of a stolen motor vehicle, second-degree possession of stolen property, third-degree assault, eluding, taking a motor vehicle without permission, unlawful firearms possession, residential burglary, motor-vehicle theft and firearms theft in state court.
At the time of the incident, Gallardo was on pretrial release on charges of eluding, obstructing police, resisting arrest and driving with a suspended/revoked license in state courts.
Bueno has prior convictions for second-degree assault in superior court, and eluding, second-degree arson, second-degree taking a motor vehicle without permission, second-degree theft, third-degree assault and second-degree malicious mischief in juvenile court.
While Ramos has no prior felony convictions and a witness said Ramos was not in a gang, police said in court papers that he meets the criteria for being a documented gang member.
Ramos’ death was the fifth homicide in Yakima County this year, and the second homicide in Sunnyside this year.
Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Sunnyside police at 509-836-6200 or Yakima County Crime Stoppers at 800-248-9980. Tips can also be submitted online at http://www.crimestoppersyakco.org.