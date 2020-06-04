You are the owner of this article.
Sheriff's office: Parker homicide suspect also attacked his mother

200603-yh-news-triplehomicide-1.jpg
Police tape hangs from a stop sign post at the intersection of Yakima Street and 5th Avenue on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 in Parker, Wash. The FBI is investigating a triple homicide that occurred in Parker Monday night.

 Evan Abell / Yakima Herald-Republic

A fourth person was attacked during a triple homicide in Parker Monday, the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office says.

A 63-year-old woman, identified by sheriff’s deputies as the mother of the 36-year-old suspect, was physically assaulted and threatened with an ax, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

Deputies were called to the 500 block of Columbia Street in Parker around 6:20 p.m. Monday for someone who had been shot. Deputies found that three people were dead at the scene, the release said. They were Omar Venegas-Mora, 31, of Parker; his wife, 32-year-old Imelda Santillan-Guevara; and Javier Luna-Gonzalez, 63, of Parker.

Autopsies determined they were shot to death and their deaths were ruled as homicides, Yakima County Coroner Jim Curtice said earlier.

The suspect’s mother was able to get away from him and went to a safe place, the release said.

The suspect, identified as a Parker resident, was arrested without incident near Parker Bridge Road. He is being held in the Yakama Nation jail, and jail officers said they could not discuss what charges he is being held on.

The Washington State Patrol and Yakama Nation tribal police assisted with the investigation, which is now under the direction of the FBI because the suspect is a Yakama Nation citizen and the homicide occurred on the reservation, officials said.

FBI officials will only confirm that an investigation is taking place. No charges have been filed in federal court.

Monday’s deaths bring the number of homicides in Yakima County this year to 20.

Reach Donald W. Meyers at dmeyers@yakimaherald.com or on Twitter: donaldwmeyers, or https://www.facebook.com/donaldwmeyersjournalist.

