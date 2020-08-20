You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
breaking

Sheriff's office: One killed, one wounded in Wapato shooting

yakima county sheriffs office standing

FILE — A Yakima County Sheriff’s Office patrol vehicle is pictured in this file photo shot June 5, 2018.

 Shawn Gust / Yakima Herald-Republic, file

WAPATO, Wash. — Yakima County sheriff’s detectives are investigating a homicide in Wapato.

Deputies and Yakama Nation Tribal Police officers went to a home in the 700 block of West Seventh Street around 3 a.m. Thursday on a report of a shooting, said sheriff’s spokesman Casey Schilperoort. Responding officers found two people shot at the scene, a 27-year-old White Swan man who was dead at the scene and a 22-year-old White Swan man, who was taken to a local hospital, Schilperoort said.

The 22-year-old man’s condition was not immediately available.

Deputies arrested a 31-year-old Wapato man at the scene in connection with the shooting, Schilperoort said. He is in custody at the sheriff’s office, Schilperoort said.

The shooting is the 26th homicide in Yakima County this year.

Reach Donald W. Meyers at dmeyers@yakimaherald.com or on Twitter: donaldwmeyers, or https://www.facebook.com/donaldwmeyersjournalist.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Sports Alerts

Weather Alerts