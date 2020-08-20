Sheriff's office: One killed, one wounded in Wapato shooting

WAPATO, Wash. — Yakima County sheriff’s detectives are investigating a homicide in Wapato.
Deputies and Yakama Nation Tribal Police officers went to a home in the 700 block of West Seventh Street around 3 a.m. Thursday on a report of a shooting, said sheriff’s spokesman Casey Schilperoort. Responding officers found two people shot at the scene, a 27-year-old White Swan man who was dead at the scene and a 22-year-old White Swan man, who was taken to a local hospital, Schilperoort said.
The 22-year-old man’s condition was not immediately available.
Deputies arrested a 31-year-old Wapato man at the scene in connection with the shooting, Schilperoort said. He is in custody at the sheriff’s office, Schilperoort said.
The shooting is the 26th homicide in Yakima County this year.