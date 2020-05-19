Sheriff's office: 34-year-old Toppenish man shot to death near Sunnyside

YAKIMA, Wash. — Yakima County sheriff’s detectives are investigating the killing of a 34-year-old Toppenish man Sunday.
Deputies and Sunnyside police were called to the 600 block of SLI Road at 7 a.m. for a report of a dead man in a car, according to a sheriff’s office news release. Officers found Francisco Cortes-Ochoa dead in the car. An autopsy determined he died after being shot multiple times, the release said.
Yakima Valley Office of Emergency Management assisted with the investigation by taking aerial photos of the crime scene with their drone, the release said.
There are no suspects at this time, the release said.
Cortes-Ochoa's death is the 16th homicide in Yakima County this year.
Anyone with information on the case is asked to call sheriff’s Detective Dan Cypher at 509-574-2566 or Yakima County Crime Stoppers at 800-248-9980. Tips can also be submitted online at http://www.crimestoppersyakco.org.