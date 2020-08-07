Prosecutors drop murder charge in Wapato shooting in anticipation of federal charges

YAKIMA, Wash. — Yakima County prosecutors dropped second-degree murder charges against a 17-year-old Wapato man Friday in anticipation of federal homicide charges being filed.
Yakima County Prosecuting Attorney Joe Brusic said Beau David Hays, who has been held in the Yakima County Juvenile Justice Center, has been turned over to Yakama Nation tribal police and is being held in tribal jail on suspicion of assault and battery and assault with a deadly weapon.
Yakima County Superior Court Judge Ruth Reukauf signed the order Friday dismissing without prejudice the state charges of murder and second-degree unlawful firearms possession. The order allows prosecutors to refile the charges if necessary.
Brusic said federal prosecutors are in the process of indicting Hays for the March 15 killing of Raymond Graham.
Hays is a Yakama Nation citizen and Graham’s killing happened on the reservation. His court-appointed attorneys were seeking to have the case dismissed because Yakima County lacked jurisdiction in the case.
Felony cases on the reservation involving tribal citizens are handled through the federal court system.
Sheriff’s deputies and tribal officers went to a home at 1395 N. Track Road around 12:45 p.m. March 15 found Graham, 56, dead on the floor, according to court documents. He had died of a single gunshot to the chest, the Yakima County Coroner’s Office determined.
Detectives said Graham had been going between his home, near Renegade Raceway, and a nearby property where an archery club was holding a contest and campout. Witnesses said Graham drank alcohol with members of the archery group, including Hays.
Investigators tied Hays to the killing after matching his boots to bloody footprints left at the crime scene, a probable cause affidavit said. Authorities said Hays went to Graham’s house with him to smoke marijuana, and Hays shot Graham after the pair got into a fight, according to court documents.
After killing Graham, detectives said Hays stole a jar of marijuana and an ATV from the house, the affidavit said.
Hays was charged as an adult under a state law that automatically transfers homicide cases from juvenile to superior court.
Graham was one of 23 people killed in Yakima County this year.