Prosecutor preparing murder, assault charges in toddler's death

YAKIMA, Wash. — Prosecutors plan to file second-degree murder charges against a man accused of killing a 15-month old boy earlier this week in West Valley.
Yakima County Prosecuting Attorney Joe Brusic said papers have been prepared to charge the suspect with second-degree murder, second-degree felony murder and first-degree assault in the death of Alexander Lynch, and they will be filed with the Yakima County Clerk’s Office Monday.
Felony murder is charged when someone dies during the course of a felony, even if the suspect did not intend to kill anyone.
The Yakima Herald-Republic typically does not name criminal suspects until prosecutors file formal charges in court.
Yakima police were called to the Cornerstone Apartments, 1210 S. 72nd Ave., shortly before 2 a.m. Monday for an injured child. Police found the man, whom they said was the boyfriend of Alexander’s mother, performing CPR on the boy, according to a probable cause affidavit. Alexander was taken to Virginia Mason Memorial Hospital and transferred to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, where he died that night, the affidavit said.
The man told police that he took Alexander out of his crib and gave him a bottle, and then saw the boy fall over and hit his head on the floor, according to the affidavit.
An autopsy performed in King County determined Alexander died from blunt-force trauma to the head and the multiple skull fractures and bruises on his body were not consistent with a fall, court documents said.
Alexander’s death is the 14th homicide in Yakima County this year, and the fourth in the city.
The man is being held in the Yakima County jail in lieu of $1 million bail.