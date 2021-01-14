Prosecutor not filing charges in Sunnyside killing, says not enough evidence to convict

Prosecutors will not charge a Mabton man in the death of Angel Anthony Faz at this time.
Yakima County Prosecuting Attorney Joe Brusic announced Thursday that the 26-year-old gang member has been released from jail due to a lack of evidence to secure a conviction.
“Presently, there is insufficient evidence, which, when considered with the most plausible, reasonably foreseeable defense that could be raised under the evidence, would justify conviction by a reasonable and objective fact finder,” Brusic wrote in a letter to Sunnyside detectives. “Without more evidence, especially identification of the shooter and/or accomplice liability in some form, we cannot make a case that would have a reasonable chance of getting to a jury for their deliberation.”
Faz, 27 of Grandview, was gunned down outside his girlfriend’s home in a mobile home park at 2330 Yakima Valley Highway in the early hours of Jan. 7. Detectives identified the suspect after one of Faz’s family members said Faz had pistol whipped him earlier.
Police arrested the suspect on Saturday, with $1 million bail set during a preliminary appearance hearing Monday.
Brusic, in his letter, said his office would examine any new evidence that comes in and make a charging decision at that time.
Court records say the suspect is a documented Sureño gang member, while police said Faz also had gang ties.
Faz’s death was the third homicide in Yakima County this year.
The Yakima Herald-Republic typically does not name suspects until they are formally charged.