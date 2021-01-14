You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Prosecutor not filing charges in Sunnyside killing, says not enough evidence to convict

200512-yh-news-publicsafety-7.jpg
Buy Now

FILE — Yakima County Prosecuting Attorney Joe Brusic prepares to join a video chat meeting with his peers in the Washington Association of Prosecuting Attorneys, a liaison for county prosecutors at the state and national levels, Thursday, May 7, 2020, at the Yakima County Courthouse in Yakima, Wash.

 Amanda Ray / Yakima Herald-Republic, file

Prosecutors will not charge a Mabton man in the death of Angel Anthony Faz at this time.

Yakima County Prosecuting Attorney Joe Brusic announced Thursday that the 26-year-old gang member has been released from jail due to a lack of evidence to secure a conviction.

“Presently, there is insufficient evidence, which, when considered with the most plausible, reasonably foreseeable defense that could be raised under the evidence, would justify conviction by a reasonable and objective fact finder,” Brusic wrote in a letter to Sunnyside detectives. “Without more evidence, especially identification of the shooter and/or accomplice liability in some form, we cannot make a case that would have a reasonable chance of getting to a jury for their deliberation.”

Faz, 27 of Grandview, was gunned down outside his girlfriend’s home in a mobile home park at 2330 Yakima Valley Highway in the early hours of Jan. 7. Detectives identified the suspect after one of Faz’s family members said Faz had pistol whipped him earlier.

Police arrested the suspect on Saturday, with $1 million bail set during a preliminary appearance hearing Monday.

Brusic, in his letter, said his office would examine any new evidence that comes in and make a charging decision at that time.

Court records say the suspect is a documented Sureño gang member, while police said Faz also had gang ties.

Faz’s death was the third homicide in Yakima County this year.

The Yakima Herald-Republic typically does not name suspects until they are formally charged.

Reach Donald W. Meyers at dmeyers@yakimaherald.com or on Twitter: donaldwmeyers, or https://www.facebook.com/donaldwmeyersjournalist.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Sports Alerts

Weather Alerts