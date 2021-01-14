Prosecutor not filing charges in Sunnyside killing, says not enough evidence to convict for now

Prosecutors will not charge a Mabton man in the death of Angel Anthony Faz at this time.
Yakima County Prosecuting Attorney Joe Brusic announced Thursday that the 26-year-old gang member has been released from jail due to a lack of evidence to secure a conviction.
“Presently, there is insufficient evidence, which, when considered with the most plausible, reasonably foreseeable defense that could be raised under the evidence, would justify conviction by a reasonable and objective fact finder,” Brusic wrote in a letter to Sunnyside detectives. “Without more evidence, especially identification of the shooter and/or accomplice liability in some form, we cannot make a case that would have a reasonable chance of getting to a jury for their deliberation.”
Faz, 27 of Grandview, was gunned down outside his girlfriend’s home in a mobile home park at 2330 Yakima Valley Highway in the early hours of Jan. 7. Detectives identified the suspect after one of Faz’s family members said Faz had pistol-whipped him earlier.
Police arrested the suspect on Saturday, with $1 million bail set during a preliminary appearance hearing Monday.
Brusic, in his letter, said his office would examine any new evidence that comes in and make a charging decision at that time.
Court records say the suspect is a documented Sureño gang member, while police said Faz also had gang ties.
Faz’s death was the third homicide in Yakima County this year.
The Yakima Herald-Republic typically does not name suspects until they are formally charged.