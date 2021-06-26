Prosecutor awaiting full investigation into mobile home park shooting before making charging decision

Yakima County’s top prosecutor said he is waiting for more information before deciding whether to charge a man who shot a neighbor who police said broke into his mobile home Thursday.
“From everything I know, it looks like a lawful defense of family,” said Prosecuting Attorney Joe Brusic Saturday. “Until I receive that final investigation, I’m not going to make a determination.”
Joe Mendoza, 38, was shot multiple times in the chest after he was found inside a bedroom in a home at the Almost Sunshine RV Park, 218 E. N Street, according to Yakima police.
Police said a family living in the mobile home came home around 7:45 p.m. and one of their daughters found Mendoza in her bedroom, according to Yakima police Capt. Jay Seely. They called 911, and the mother got six children, ages 7 to 14, outside the home.
The mother said her boyfriend had armed himself with a gun and shot Mendoza during a fight, with the shots being heard over the 911 call, according to police.
An autopsy found that Mendoza, who lived next door, died from multiple gunshots to the chest, and his death has been ruled a homicide, Yakima County Coroner Jim Curtice said. Autopsies only determine the cause and manner of death and cannot determine intent in the case of homicides.
The Yakima Association of Faith Communities is conducting a virtual “Moment of Blessing” at noon Monday, asking people to pray for peace and healing from the violence.
Mendoza’s death is the seventh homicide this year in Yakima, and the 15th in Yakima County.