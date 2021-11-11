Prosecutor: 14-year-old homicide suspect will be tried as juvenile

A Yakima teenager charged with murder won’t be tried as an adult.
Yakima County Prosecuting Attorney Joe Brusic said he will not ask Yakima County Juvenile Court to decline its jurisdiction over the suspect in the killing of 18-year-old Sebastian Alejandro Suarez last month.
“We have to look at his past criminal history, his social history and make a full evaluation,” Brusic said Thursday. “There’s just not enough prior contacts within the juvenile system to ‘decline’ him as an adult.”
Court records show the teen has no prior convictions.
The teen’s co-defendant, 16-year-old Luis Daniel Valencia, is being tried in Yakima County Superior Court. State law allows 16- and 17-year-olds charged with murder and other violent crimes to be automatically charged as adults.
Valencia and the teen are accused of shooting Suarez to death at the intersection of South 20th Avenue and West Nob Hill Boulevard the evening of Oct. 28 following a heated exchange of words, according to Yakima police and court documents.
Suarez died at the scene.
The 14-year-old was arrested the next day by YPD gang detectives and the Pacific Northwest Violent Offenders Task Force. At the time of his arrest, he had a 9 mm handgun, according to police reports.
He is being held at the Yakima County Juvenile Justice Center in lieu of $500,000 bail on charges of second-degree murder and second-degree unlawful firearms possession.
As a juvenile, the suspect could be sentenced to custody until he’s 21, Brusic said, acknowledging that would be significantly less than what he would get as an adult.
Had prosecutors tried him as an adult, defense attorneys likely would have raised arguments before jurors about juveniles being considered more impulsive based on recent research on teenage brain development, Brusic said.
Valencia surrendered to police Nov. 1 after a warrant was issued for his arrest. He’s facing the same charges as the teen and is being held in lieu of $1 million bail.
Valencia has prior juvenile convictions for second-degree unlawful firearms possession, displaying a weapon, third-degree theft and fourth-degree assault, according to court records.
Suarez has prior convictions in juvenile court for third-degree assault and second-degree unlawful firearms possession, court records show.
Suarez’s killing was one of 11 homicides in Yakima this year, and 23 in the county.
