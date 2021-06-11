Police say shooting on Cornell Avenue was gang-motivated

Yakima police have identified the two people who were shot on Cornell Avenue Thursday night.
Oscar Ricardo-Hondal-Lopez, 30, died after being shot in the neck while driving in the 1200 block of Cornell Avenue around 6:25 p.m., according to Yakima police. Patricia Leija, whom Yakima police Capt. Jay Seely identified as Hondal-Lopez’s wife, was hit in the hip and was treated and released from Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital.
Yakima County Coroner Jim Curtice said an autopsy will be performed Monday on Hondal-Lopez in King County.
Witnesses told police that a white sedan was chasing the Chevrolet Impala that Hondal-Lopez was driving, and in the 1200 block of Cornell Avenue the sedan passed the Impala and one of its occupants fired 11 shots at the car before continuing north, according to police.
The Impala crashed in a front yard in the 1100 block of Cornell Avenue, where police found Hondal-Lopez, who was pronounced dead after paramedics tried to treat him, police said.
Seely said Leija told investigators that people in the white car asked them what gang they were with, and they told them that they were not with a gang. Seely said it appears there were at least three people in the white sedan.
Police are considering the case gang-motivated, Seely said. Detectives are tracing the route of the white sedan as it drove off and looking for security cameras that may have pictures to help identify it.
Hondal-Lopez’s death is the sixth homicide in Yakima this year, and the 14th in the county.
Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Yakima police at 509-575-6200 or Yakima County Crime Stoppers at 800-248-9980. Tips can also be submitted online at http://www.crimestoppersyakco.org.