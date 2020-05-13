Police identify victim in Gordon Road homicide

YAKIMA, Wash. — Yakima police have identified the victim in a homicide on Tuesday night.
Police said the victim, Danny Lee Branscomb, 39, was considered a documented gang member.
“We do not believe this was a random act of violence,” Yakima police Capt. Jay Seely said in a news release from the police department. “We believe the victim may have been targeted because of his known gang affiliation.”
Court records show Branscomb has prior convictions for possessing methamphetamine in 2016, drug possession and possession of stolen property in 2004, taking a motor vehicle without permission and theft of rental property in 2003, first-degree theft in 1998, possession of stolen property in 1997 and second-degree theft in 1996.
Police were called to the area of North Sixth Street and Gordon Road around 10:25 p.m. Tuesday for shots fired. A woman had said her husband was shot, Seely said earlier.
Officers found Branscomb in a vehicle with a gunshot wound to the head. He was taken to Virginia Mason Memorial hospital where he was pronounced dead shortly after arrival, Seely said.
Detectives are investigating reports that another vehicle was in the area at the time of the shooting, the release said. YPD’s major-crime and gang units are investigating.
An autopsy has been scheduled for Thursday, according to the Yakima County Coroner’s office.
Branscomb’s death was the 15th homicide in the county and the fifth in the city this year.
Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Yakima police at 509-575-6200 or Yakima County Crime Stoppers at 800-248-9980. Tips can also be submitted online at http://www.crimestoppersyakco.org.