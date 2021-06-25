Police identify man shot at north Yakima mobile home park

Yakima police have released the identity of the man who was fatally shot inside his neighbors’ mobile home Thursday.
Joe Mendoza, 38, was shot multiple times in the chest after he was found inside a bedroom in a home at the Almost Sunshine RV Park, 218 E. N Street, according to Yakima police.
Police said a family living in the mobile home came home around 7:45 p.m. and one of their daughters found Mendoza in her bedroom, according to Yakima police Capt. Jay Seely.
The woman said that her boyfriend armed himself with a pistol and was confronting Mendoza, police said. While 911 dispatchers were telling the woman to get out of the home with her six children, they heard gunshots, police said. The children are ages 7-14, police said.
Seely said the boyfriend was not arrested as the department continues to investigate the case. At this point, prosecutors believe the shooting was a case of justifiable homicide, Seely said.
Mendoza was a next-door neighbor of the family, Seely said.
An autopsy will be performed Saturday morning, said Chief Deputy Coroner Marshall Slight.
The Yakima Association of Faith Communities is conducting a virtual “Moment of Blessing” at noon Monday, asking people to pray for peace and healing from the violence.
Mendoza’s death is the seventh homicide in Yakima, and the 15th in Yakima County.