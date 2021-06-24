Yakima police arrest suspect in South Cornell Avenue homicide

Yakima police have arrested one suspect in the shooting death of a Yakima man on Cornell Avenue June 10.
The 18-year-old Norteño gang member is accused of hiding the car used in the drive-by shooting and having a family member cover it with tarpaulins and remove the license plates, according to a police probable cause affidavit.
He was arrested early Thursday morning and is being held in the Yakima County jail on suspicion of rendering criminal assistance.
Oscar Hondal-Lopez, 30, and his wife, 26-year-old Patricia Leija, were looking for a house to buy in the 1200 block of Cornell Avenue around 6:25 p.m. when she said that a white sedan passed by them and stopped nearby, the affidavit said. Someone in the front passenger seat then started throwing gang signs toward them, and the couple tried to drive off, the affidavit said.
As they drove away, the white car sped up and pulled alongside them, and someone in the white car fired multiple shots, striking Hondal-Lopez in the neck and Leija in the hip, the affidavit said. Their car crashed into a truck in the 1100 block of South Cornell Avenue while the white car drove off, the affidavit said.
Hondal-Lopez died at the scene, while Leija was taken to Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital where she was treated and released, the affidavit said.
Police said the couple have no gang ties, may have been targeted because Leija was wearing a blue sweater, a color police say is associated with Sureño street gangs.
Investigators tied the Hyundai Sonata to the crime based on security camera footage along its escape route and said it was owned by a known Norteño gang member.
Police found the car in the area of Cherry Avenue. A family member said the suspect left the car there and asked that it be covered up and the plates removed, police said.
Hondal-Lopez's death was the sixth homicide in Yakima this year, and the 14th in the county.
This story will be updated.