Pair charged with murder in Terrace Heights man's death

Prosecutors charged two men with second-
degree murder in the death of a 30-year-old Terrace Heights man during a home-invasion robbery in May.
Forrest Arthur Beggs, 19, and Daniel Keoni Molina, 20, were also charged Monday in Yakima County Superior Court with first-degree robbery and second-degree assault in connection with the May 6 incident.
Beggs and Molina are accused of forcing their way into the home of Robert Carl Leroy Born to rob him of drugs and money, according to court documents.
Born told Yakima County Sheriff’s deputies that he was shot by Beggs, court documents said. Born’s mother, who came out as Born struggled with his attacker, was hit in the head and arm with the butt of a long gun, the documents said.
Deputies found $10,000 and 2 pounds of marijuana in Born’s room, the affidavit said.
Born was taken to Virginia Mason Memorial hospital and was later transferred to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, where he died May 17.
Detectives also received tips identifying Beggs and Molina as suspects after photos from security camera footage from the house were published in the Yakima Herald-Republic, the documents said.
After the men’s arrests, detectives obtained additional evidence that led them to find guns buried in the woods off Cowiche Mill Road, court documents said.
Both men are being held in the Yakima
County jail in lieu of
$1 million bail. Prosecutors are seeking firearms enhancements for the pair that, if they are convicted, would add an additional five years to any sentence.
They are scheduled for arraignment on June 18.
Born’s death was one of 20 homicides in Yakima County this year.