Murder charges filed in Valley Mall shooting; suspect remains at large

Union Gap police are looking for a 26-year-old gang member they say fatally shot a man Sunday at the Valley Mall.
Jonathan Edgar Navarro, 26, of Toppenish is charged with first-degree murder in the shooting of Jose Rivera De La Cruz, 23, of Wapato, according to Union Gap police and court documents. He is also charged with five counts of second-degree assault for firing at two cars with people inside them, according to the warrant issued for his arrest.
Officers responding to a shots fired call at the mall around 4:30 p.m. found De La Cruz outside the southwest entrance, shot in his right armpit, according to a probable cause affidavit. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
Yakima County Chief Deputy Coroner Marshall Slight said an autopsy will be performed this week at the King County Medical Examiner’s Office in Seattle.
Video obtained by police show Navarro firing at a car driving in the parking lot, the affidavit said. Police recovered 14 shell casings, the affidavit said.
Police said Navarro fled in a 2011 BMW 328 with a Washington license plate BXX4680.
Investigators believe the shooting is connected to an earlier confrontation between two groups of rival gang members, the release said. Officers stressed that De La Cruz was not a gang member nor was he involved in the earlier incident.
Navarro is a documented gang member, according to court documents, and police consider him armed and dangerous.
The shooting is the 16th homicide in Yakima County this year.
Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Union Gap police at 509-248-0430 or Yakima County Crime Stoppers at 800-248-9980. Tips can also be submitted online at http://www.crimestoppersyakco.org.