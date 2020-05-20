Man shot during Terrace Heights robbery dies at Harborview; Photos of suspects released

YAKIMA, Wash. — A Terrace Heights man who was shot during a robbery May 6 has died, the Yakima County sheriff’s office announced.
Ronald Leroy Carol Born, 34, was shot during the incident at a home in the 600 block of N. 39th Street, according to the sheriff’s office. He died Sunday at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, sheriff’s spokesman Casey Schilperoort said.
Deputies were called to the home around 2:30 p.m. for an initial report of a disturbance, and while en route were told that a man had been shot, according to the sheriff’s office.
Detectives have released photos from a security camera showing two men with guns at the house, the release said. Detectives believe the pair came to the house to steal something but did not find it, Schilperoort said.
A woman was injured in the attack, and was treated and released from a local hospital, the release said.
Born’s killing is the 17th homicide in Yakima County this year.
Anyone with information on the case is asked to call sheriff’s Detective Mike Williams at 509-574-2569 or Yakima County Crime Stoppers at 800-248-9980. Tips can also be submitted online at http://www.crimestoppersyakco.org.