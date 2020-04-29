Man accused of killing girlfriend's 1-year-old son held on $1 million bail

YAKIMA, Wash. — A 27-year-old Yakima man accused of killing a young boy is being held in the Yakima County jail in lieu of $1 million bail.
The man was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of second-degree murder in the death of Alexander Lynch, who was 15 months old. Police went to an apartment at 1210 S. 72nd Ave. shortly before 2 a.m. Monday for a report of an injured child. They found the man, who was the boyfriend of Alexander’s mother, performing CPR on the child, according to a probable cause affidavit.
The man told detectives he had taken the boy out of his crib and gave him a bottle and then changed the boy’s clothes after he vomited on himself, according to the affidavit. He then saw Alexander, who was standing next to the couch, stiffen up and fall over, hitting his head on the floor.
Alexander’s mother said she left him with her boyfriend for two hours Sunday afternoon when she went to pick up her other children, according to the affidavit. She said the boy was asleep when she returned home and he was still asleep when she went to bed.
Alexander was taken to Virginia Mason Memorial Hospital and transferred to Harborview Medical Center, where he died around 10:15 p.m., the affidavit said. An autopsy determined Alexander died of blunt-force trauma to the head and had multiple skull fractures, the affidavit said.
Doctors also observed bruises on one of Alexander’s fingers, an ear and various places on his head, the affidavit said. The injuries did not appear consistent with an accidental fall, according to the affidavit.
The boy’s pediatrician said he did not observe any bruises on him when he examined him Friday for croup, the affidavit said.
Yakima County Superior Court Judge Richard Bartheld set bail at $1 million during a preliminary appearance hearing Wednesday. While the man has no prior felony convictions, Deputy Yakima County Prosecuting Attorney Heather Thorn said the serious nature of the crime warranted a high bail.
Defense attorney Andrés Muñoz argued that the man told his girlfriend to call 911, actions he said were not consistent with someone trying to kill the child.
Muñoz also said the man had told police the injuries could have been caused by previous falls or roughhousing with an older brother.
Alexander’s death is the 14th homicide in Yakima County this year, and the fourth in the city.
The Yakima Herald-Republic typically does not name criminal suspects until formal charges are filed.
This story has been updated based on the suspect's preliminary hearing Wednesday afternoon.