Homicides were down in 2021 in Yakima County. Gangs, domestic violence were significant factors, officials say

More than half of the Yakima County homicide victims in 2021 were killed in gang or domestic violence.
Last year’s total of 24 people killed is a significant drop from 2020’s record 35 homicides. Of the 2021 deaths, 13 were either gang-related or linked to domestic violence, according to law enforcement officials.
Yakima police and other community partners are targeting domestic violence in hopes of heading off future killings.
“That has our attention, and we’re focusing on that,” said YPD Capt. Jay Seely, who commands the department’s detective division.
The city of Yakima saw a total of 11 homicides last year, an increase of two over 2020 but eight fewer than 2018, when the city had a record 19 homicides.
Of Yakima’s homicides, four were gang-related and three fell into the category of domestic violence. By comparison, three 2020 homicides in Yakima were gang-related and two were domestic violence killings.
Overall, there were eight gang-related killings and five domestic-violence homicides in the county in 2021, compared to five in each category in 2020.
The Yakima County Sheriff’s Office investigated four homicides last year, two of which were domestic violence related and one gang related. Last year, they investigated 12 homicides, which included two gang killings and no domestic violence.
Detective Sgt. Jason Pepper with the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office said it is a little hard to say generally what triggered the rise in domestic violence homicides. One factor could be the pandemic, with emotions rising as people are stuck at home.
“Crimes of passion, hatred stem from domestic violence relationships,” Pepper said. “It’s something that you’re trying to look at when you solve them.”
First day, first attacks
Yakima’s first homicide of last year was related to domestic violence.
Rocio Ramos-Martinez, 30, was confronted in her car outside the YWCA Yakima on Jan. 1, 2021, by the father of her 2-year-old child and driven to the parking lot of the former Astria Regional Medical Center, where he stomped on her head, according to court documents. Then, Luberto Fernandez Rodriguez came back with his pickup truck and drove over Ramos-Martinez several times, police said, before driving off with his child.
Ramos-Martinez died three days later at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle.
Rodriguez is awaiting trial on murder charges for the deaths of Ramos-Martinez and Alfred Anaya, 67, who was killed on U.S. Highway 97 near Wapato High School on Jan. 1 when Rodriguez rammed his vehicle head on, according to the Washington State Patrol.
Anaya’s death was the first homicide in the county for the year.
YPD also had two other domestic-violence killings last year. Charles Ellis Wade Mills, 45, was shot to death at his home in the 900 block of South 29th Avenue on Jan. 27, 2021; police arrested his stepson, Jonathan A. Hidalgo, who is awaiting trial on a second-degree murder charge.
Yolanda Cervera Tapia, 51, was strangled to death at her home in the 200 block of South Naches Avenue on Aug. 30, 2021, according to Yakima police. A warrant was issued for the arrest of David Rosales-Rosales, her 50-year-old boyfriend, on a charge of second-degree murder.
Coalition working on domestic violence
Seely said as part of Chief Matt Murray’s efforts to stamp out violent crime, the department has set up a unit to handle domestic violence crimes in hopes of heading off killings.
“You could watch certain people escalate, and they’re on a track to commit a homicide,” Seely said.
In addition to the squad, a coalition representing the police, prosecutors, Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital, the Yakima School District and the YWCA meet regularly to discuss domestic violence issues and how to reduce the crime.
Seely said the effort is spearheaded by Lt. Chad Janis, whom he said has done a good job.
“I guarantee that you will see domestic violence numbers go down,” Seely said.
Gang violence
Gang violence was also a factor in homicides this year, with eight countywide, and half of them in the city.
The most notable gang-related killing was the drive-by shooting of Oscar Ricardo Honda-Lopez, 30, in the 1200 block of Cornell Avenue on June 10, 2021. Hondal-Lopez, who Yakima police said is not a gang member, was driving in the area with his wife looking for a house to buy when the occupants of another car flashed gang signs at them and then fired 11 shots at them as they tried to drive off, fatally wounding Hondal-Lopez.
The driver of the vehicle, Sergio Alejandro Perez, 27, has been charged with second-degree murder while Rogelio Jose Sosa, 19, has been charged with rendering criminal assistance.
Seely said he’s seeing more cooperation from the public in cracking some of these cases, such as sharing surveillance camera video or providing witness testimony.
“We cherish that relationship and hope it does continue,” Seely said. “With every violent crime, someone knows who did it. Rarely does the killer keep a secret.”
Other cases
Countywide, there are only eight homicides where a suspect has not been identified, including a double homicide in Union Gap.
Roger Harrington, 66, and Tyler Aalbu, 32, died of smoke inhalation in a house fire at 2210 S. Fifth Ave. The fire has been deemed arson, and Union Gap police are investigating the deaths as homicides.
Last year also saw prosecutors decline to file charges in three homicides. In the June 24, 2021, shooting death of Jose Mendoza-Martinez, 38, who was killed after Yakima police say he broke into a mobile home at the Almost Sunshine RV Park and was shot by the home’s resident, county Prosecuting Attorney Joe Brusic ruled the shooting justified self-defense.
Brusic also declined to file charges in the death of 27-year-old Angel Anthony Faz, a Grandview resident who was shot multiple times in Sunnyside on Jan. 7, 2021, and Todd William Kopiniski, 49, who was fatally shot in a home in the 500 block of Irene Lane in Selah on Sept. 17, 2021.
While a Mabton gang member was arrested in Faz’s death, Brusic said he did not have enough evidence to secure a conviction.
In Kopinski’s death, Brusic declined to file charges against his accused killer, saying that additional information was needed before he could file charges and overcome a possible self-defense argument.
Brusic declined to file charges in three homicides in 2020 as well, including a gang shooting outside a Yakima bodega because he could not rule out self-defense on the part of three suspects.
In a recent interview, Brusic acknowledged that those decisions are not popular with the public or the detectives who were working the cases. But he said he was legally and ethically bound to do so.
“We have to look at what is the right thing to do as ministers of justice,” Brusic said. “Prosecutors are held to a standard of doing the right thing. ... That is why we do not try to get a conviction at all costs.”
Filing a criminal charge against someone can change their lives, Brusic said, and prosecutors must carefully exercise that power.
Prosecutors, he said, are also legally required to only file charges when there is sufficient evidence to support it, and that beyond a reasonable doubt, not just say that a prosecutor knows it.
That doesn’t mean there cannot be any doubt, Brusic said, just that any doubt a reasonable person would have has been addressed.
And that requires examining all possible defenses that could be raised during a trial and addressing them. If there’s a possibility a suspect will claim self-defense, prosecutors must find evidence to refute it beyond any reasonable doubt.
“We can’t assume that what we have is going to win the day,” Brusic said.
His office works with detectives to ensure that the cases that are presented are the strongest possible ones, even if it means asking investigators to go back and find more information before charges are filed.
Seely said he respects Brusic’s position and the tough decisions that he must make, even if he does not fully agree.
“We want to present the best case possible. We really work closely with Joe,” Seely said. “We’ll stay in our lane and Joe stays in his lane.”
Pepper, with the sheriff’s offices, says his detectives work with the prosecutor to put together a strong case, but he said that sometimes all the questions can’t be answered.
“Sometimes you make that arrest and develop more information in the weeks and months before the trial,” Pepper said.
