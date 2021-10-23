Fundraiser started for woman injured in Toppenish shooting

Toppenish police are continuing to look for clues in a shooting that killed one woman and left another in serious condition.
Sonia Valenzuela, 18, and Iridian Robledo Viramontes, 22, were shot when they were getting out of a vehicle in the 200 block of North E Street around 10:30 p.m. Oct. 3, according to Toppenish police.
Toppenish police Capt. Dave Johnson said detectives are still reviewing evidence and trying to determine a motive. At one point, police believed that domestic violence was a motive, but Johnson said that was ruled out.
Valenzuela died from a gunshot wound to the torso, according to Yakima County Coroner Jim Curtice, while Viramontes was taken to Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital before being transferred to Harborview Medical Center, where she is in the intensive care unit.
Zaida Robledo, Viramontes’ sister, said Viramontes is in a coma and that her mother is with her at the hospital. Robledo said she is caring for Viramontes’ three children.
“She was a really happy person and loved her kids,” Robledo said of her sister.
She said Viramontes liked going to rodeos and dances, and she and Valenzuela were coming back from a rodeo dance when they were shot outside Viramontes' home.
Robledo has created a GoFundMe page at https://bit.ly/3Gao1xP to raise money to cover her sister’s medical expenses.
Valenzuela’s death was the 20th homicide in Yakima County this year, and the first in Toppenish.
Anyone who has information about the case is asked to call Toppenish police at 509-865-4355 or Yakima County Crime Stoppers at 800-248-9980.
Tips can also be submitted online at www.crimestoppersyakco.org.
