FBI investigating triple homicide in Parker area

PARKER, Wash. — The FBI is investigating a triple homicide in Parker Monday night.

Sheriff’s deputies were called to the 500 block of Columbia Street in Parker shortly after 6:20 p.m., sheriff’s spokesman Casey Schilperoort said. Three people were fatally shot, Schilperoort said, and the suspected shooter has been taken into custody.

Federal investigators are taking the lead in the investigation because the suspect is a tribal citizen, Schilperoort said.

Yakima County Coroner Jim Curtice said the victims were two men and a woman, and autopsies are being scheduled. Curtice is waiting to complete notification of the victims’ before releasing names.

Their deaths bring the total number of homicides in Yakima County to 20.

This story will be updated.

