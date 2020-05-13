Faith group asking for moments of silence for recent homicide victims

YAKIMA, Wash. — Yakima faith leaders are asking the community to observe moments of silence this week following two homicides.
Members of the Yakima Association of Faith Communities traditionally perform a “Moment of Blessing” ceremony at the sites of killings in the city, but due to the governor’s “Stay Home, Stay Healthy” order, are asking the public to participate in moments of silence this week at noon.
The observances are intended to bring peace and healing to the community after a violent act, according to the association.
The first will be Thursday on behalf of Alexander Lynch, a 15-month-old boy who died from blunt-force trauma to his head April 27 at the Cornerstone Apartments, 1210 S. 72nd Ave. Terrence Chip Ogle, 27, is charged with second-degree murder in Alexander’s death.
Ogle was Alexander’s mother’s boyfriend, according to court documents.
The second ceremony will be Friday for a 39-year-old man who was shot Tuesday night in the 1600 block of Gordon Road. The man, whose identity has not been released, died at Virginia Mason Memorial hospital, where he was taken after being shot in the head, according to Yakima police.
Police said the man was a documented gang member. An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday, according to the Yakima County Coroner’s Office.
His death is the 15th in Yakima County and the fifth in the city this year.