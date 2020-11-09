Court records in Zillah homicide case describe infidelity, theft and threats before Sunnyside man was shot

A 28-year-old woman accused of killing a 60-year-old man outside Zillah made a preliminary appearance Monday in Yakima County Superior Court.
She faces a possible second-degree murder charge.
She’s accused of the Nov. 4 shooting death of Jorge Alberto Villafan of Sunnyside at his work in the 900 block of Eagle Peak Road east of Zillah.
According to a probable cause affidavit by Yakima County Sheriff’s deputies, she may have had a dispute with Villafan over an apparent affair they had and debt she may have incurred in his name.
Villafan’s wife told investigators he was having an affair with the suspect and that she had incurred a $4,000 debt with U.S. Cellular in his name and took $900 from his bank account using his debit card without permission, the affidavit said.
He allowed the suspect to buy a truck that cost between $20,000 and $40,000 in his name, but the truck was repossessed when she stopped making the payments, the affidavit said.
Villafan told U.S. Cellular the charges in his name were fraudulent. He was taking steps to dispute them and was preparing to file a police report, his wife said in the affidavit. She also said Villafan was receiving threats after the suspect’s husband became aware of the affair, the affidavit said.
Villifan was separated from his wife, but she was the person he called when he was shot. He told her “they shot me” and that he was at “the shop,” the affidavit said.
She immediately called 911 and drove to the scene, where her husband was pronounced dead after attempts to revive him failed, the affidavit said.
Villafan died of multiple gunshot wounds to his torso, autopsy results showed.
The suspect told investigators that she was in Yakima the day of the shooting. Investigators during questioning spotted handgun ammunition in her vehicle. Investigators obtained a warrant and impounded her vehicle and her cellphone, the affidavit said.
Two days later, investigators obtained video from a nearby surveillance camera showing her vehicle driving toward the murder scene 15 minutes before the shooting, the affidavit said.
She was arrested.
The suspect and her husband worked at the same ranch as Villafan but left their jobs in about February and June respectively, the affidavit said.
A confidential witness told authorities that the suspect was seeking a ride out of the country after initially being interviewed by investigators.
The suspect in follow-up questioning told investigators she and Villafan had sexual encounters and that he’d occasionally pay her phone bill or give her money in return. She said he threatened to tell her husband about the sexual encounters, the affidavit said.
She also told investigators that she was at someone named Diego’s house and he took her car the day of the shooting. She then changed her story to say she gave Diego a ride to an area near the shop and that he later told her he shot Villafan, the affidavit said.
The suspect said Diego saw Villafan on the phone after shooting him, and shot him several more times, the affidavit said.
Investigators said it appeared Diego was fictitious and that the suspect made him up. She didn’t say how Diego fit into the story nor provide any details about him or what would lead up to the shooting, the affidavit said.
Villafan’s death was the 29th homicide in Yakima County this year.