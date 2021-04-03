Coroner: Woman killed at South Wapato Road home shot to death

An autopsy Saturday confirmed that Tianna Lee Rain Cloud, 20, died from a gunshot wound to her torso, Yakima County Coroner Jim Curtice said.
Cloud was killed near Wapato on Tuesday. Her death has been declared a homicide.
Yakima County sheriff’s deputies initially responded to a home in the 3100 block of S. Wapato Road, about 2.5 miles south of Wapato, around 11 p.m. Tuesday and found injured people at the scene, sheriff’s spokesman Casey Schilperoort said earlier.
FBI spokesman Steve Bernd said at least one other person beside Cloud was shot, but he had no information on their condition. Cloud’s killing is being investigated by the FBI, as Cloud was a Yakama citizen and the killing occurred within the Yakama Nation reservation’s boundaries.
Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the FBI at 206-622-0460 or go online at https://tips.fbi.gov.
Cloud’s death was the eighth homicide in Yakima County this year.