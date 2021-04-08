Coroner: Man killed outside Yakima motel died from a single gunshot

A 37-year-old Yakima man’s death Monday outside an east Yakima motel has been deemed a homicide, according to the Yakima County Coroner’s Office.
Anthony Carlos Rodriguez was killed by a single gunshot to the back, said Chief Deputy Coroner Marshall Slight, following a Thursday autopsy.
Rodriguez was fatally shot outside the Motel 6, 1010 Staff Sgt. Pendleton Way, around 3:25 p.m. Monday, according to Yakima police. Rodriguez died at the scene after saying he didn’t know who shot him, police Capt. Jay Seely said in an earlier interview.
Security video from the motel showed a car pass Rodriguez three times before he was shot, Seely said.
A YPD officer spotted the car outside Neighborhood Connections, 102 S. Naches Ave., around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday, Seely said, and the car was taken by police to be searched for evidence.
Court records show Rodriguez had prior convictions for possession of cocaine, harassment, possession of stolen property and possession of methamphetamine.
His death was the ninth homicide in Yakima County this year, and the third in the city.
Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Yakima police at 509-575-6200 or Yakima County Crime Stoppers at 800-248-9980. Tips can also be submitted online at http://www.crimestoppersyakco.org.