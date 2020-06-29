Coroner identifies woman who was shot at Yakima apartment

An autopsy has been scheduled for a woman Yakima police say was fatally shot by her son early Sunday morning.
Yakima County Coroner Jim Curtice identified the woman as Mary Pickens, age 74. Her 40-year-old son is expected to appear in Yakima County Superior Court Monday afternoon for a preliminary appearance.
Police were called to the apartments at 1315 S. 18th Ave. around 12:40 a.m. Sunday after a neighbor reported hearing gunshots before she saw a man throw a gun and run, according to a police affidavit. The neighbor also said the man fired a gun in the parking lot while screaming “Everyone die,” the affidavit said.
When officers arrived, they heard multiple shots fired and found the suspect outside the building and took him into custody.
Inside the apartment, officers found an AR-15-style rifle on the kitchen floor and Pickens dead in the bathroom, apparently shot with a shotgun. Police also found a shotgun on a bed and a pistol on top of a safe in a closed, the affidavit said.
Officers also found gunshot damage to the apartment’s walls.
Police say the suspect has seven prior felony convictions in Washington state and additional convictions in Colorado and was not allowed to have firearms.
He was booked into the Yakima County jail on suspicion of first-degree murder and second-degree unlawful firearms possession.
Pickens' death is the 21st in Yakima County this year, and the sixth in the city.
In lieu of their traditional “moment of blessing” ceremony due to the coronavirus pandemic, Yakima Association of Faith Communities is asking people to observe a moment of silence at noon Tuesday.
The association typically conducts ceremonies at the scenes of homicides to promote peace and healing in the community.
This story will be updated.