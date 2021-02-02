You are the owner of this article.
spotlight

Coroner calls Sunnyside man's death a homicide

The Yakima County Coroner’s Office has found that the death of a 28-year-old Sunnyside man Sunday was a homicide.

Victor J. Ramos died of a gunshot wound to his torso, Chief Deputy Coroner Marshall Slight said following a Tuesday autopsy.

Sunnyside police found Ramos with gunshot wounds in the 1200 block of Roosevelt Court on Sunday and performed CPR until medics arrived, according to a Sunnyside Police Department release.

Ramos was taken to Astria Sunnyside Hospital, where he died, the release said.

Police believe the shooting was gang-related. Anyone with information about the incident is being asked to call police at 509-836-6200.

Ramos’ killing is the fifth homicide in Yakima County this year and the second in Sunnyside.

Reach Donald W. Meyers at dmeyers@yakimaherald.com or on Twitter: donaldwmeyers, or https://www.facebook.com/donaldwmeyersjournalist.

