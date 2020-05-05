Charges filed in Yakima man's stabbing death

A 20-year-old Yakima man is charged with second-degree murder in an April 22 stabbing.
Prosecutors also filed first-degree assault and second-degree felony murder charges Tuesday against Andrew Douglas Olsen in Yakima County Superior Court. Felony murder is charged when someone dies during a felony such as assault, even if the suspect did not intend to kill anyone.
Olsen is accused of stabbing Francis M. Gallagher to death in Gallagher’s North Sixth Street apartment, according to court documents.
Police found Gallagher, 73, around 9 p.m. April 22 with multiple stab wounds. He died later that night at Virginia Mason Memorial Hospital, and an autopsy determined he had been stabbed more than 20 times in the left arm, left shoulder and the left side of his face, according to the documents.
Detectives initially questioned three people who were at the apartment that day, including Olsen, who was out on pretrial release on charges he failed to register as a sex offender, court documents said.
Olsen was convicted of indecent liberties in Kitsap County in 2014 and ordered to register as a Level I sex offender until 2029. A Level I sex offender is deemed to be at low risk for reoffending.
During the initial interview, detectives took a pocket knife from Olsen’s bag as well as a swab of what appeared to be a blood stain on his shoe.
Police brought Olsen back for another round of questioning Thursday after noting inconsistencies in his statement, as well as a witness statement saying that Olsen told her the knife he borrowed from someone had blood on it and was taken by police, the affidavit said.
During questioning, Olsen said he stabbed Gallagher because Gallagher said he wanted to have sex with him and hit Olsen in the back of the head with a small wooden stick when he tried to leave.
During a Friday preliminary appearance, defense attorney Paul Kelley said Olsen’s statement suggested mitigating factors that would be brought up at a bail hearing. Yakima County Superior Court Judge Elisabeth Tutsch set bail at $1 million.
Court records show Gallagher had no felony convictions.
In addition to the indecent liberties conviction, Olsen pleaded guilty to second-degree assault in 2019 after prosecutors said he choked a woman. He was sentenced to three months in jail.
Olsen made another preliminary appearance in court Tuesday, after Yakima County sheriff’s deputies said Olsen failed to register as a sex offender when he was granted pretrial release. Yakima County Superior Court Judge Richard Bartheld ordered him held in lieu of $10,000 bail, on top of the previous bail.