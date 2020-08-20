Bail set at $25,000 for Yakima woman accused of shooting husband in the head

A 41-year-old Yakima woman is being held in lieu of $25,000 bail on suspicion of killing her husband Wednesday.
Yakima County Superior Court Judge Blaine Gibson’s decision Thursday was a compromise between prosecutors’ request that bail be set at $1 million, and defense arguments that the woman should be released on her own recognizance because she was a victim of domestic violence at the hands of her husband.
“She is only a danger to people who beat and strangle her,” defense attorney Beth Wehrkamp said during a preliminary appearance hearing.
She pointed out that the woman’s husband had pending charges for second-degree assault and violating no-contact orders in which his wife was the victim at the time he was shot, as well as prior convictions for domestic violence, child molestation and child rape.
At the time he was killed, the man was out on $5,000 bail for a first-degree burglary, second-degree assault and felony violation of a no-contact order in which his wife was the victim, according to court documents. The day before, Yakima County Superior Court Judge Gayle Harthcock scheduled a Sept. 18 hearing on whether to revoke his bail for failing to appear in court.
Court records show he also had a federal conviction for possessing an unregistered firearm in 2005.
The Yakima Herald-Republic typically does not identify criminal suspects until formal charges are filed. Yakima County Coroner Jim Curtice said he was not releasing the victim’s name until after an autopsy Friday.
Police were called to the couple’s home in the 1000 block of South 19th Avenue around 8 a.m. Wednesday on a report that a woman had shot her husband. Police found the 51-year-old man in bed with a gunshot wound to his head, according to court documents.
Police said the woman admitted to shooting her husband but gave contradictory statements about what led to the shooting. When she was being taken from the house, she told police that she “had to do it” and that “it was the only way,” according to a probable cause affidavit.
When questioned by detectives, the woman told police that her husband, who was barred from having contact with her, came to the house Sunday and kept her tied up and drugged on the bed, and that a pistol she took from his hand went off when he tried to pull her back to the bed, the affidavit said.
But detectives found no signs that she had been tied up, the affidavit said.
“It is not as clear cut as Ms. Wehrkamp says,” Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Heather Thorn said as she argued for a $1 million bail.
Also during the hearing, one of the man’s family members said she was in fear for her safety if the woman were released from jail.
“None of the family want that risk,” said the woman, who identified herself as a niece of the dead man.
Wehrkamp said that the woman has no criminal record and has a steady job, which minimizes her flight risk.
Gibson said the prosecution’s request would likely not pass muster with the Constitution’s prohibition on excessive bail.
“A million-dollar bail is the same as locking the door to the jail house and not letting her out,” Gibson said. “I have to set the bail at something realistic.”
The woman will be arraigned Sept. 3.
The man’s death was the seventh homicide in Yakima this year, and among 26 in the county.
The Yakima Association of Faith Communities will conduct a virtual “Moment of Blessing” at noon Friday. The interfaith group asks residents to observe a moment of silence to remember the dead man and bring peace back to the community.
Association members have, in the past conducted ceremonies at or near the sites of homicides, but have moved to virtual events due to the coronavirus pandemic.