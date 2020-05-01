Bail set at $1 million for suspect in Yakima stabbing

YAKIMA, Wash. — A 20-year-old Yakima man accused of stabbing a man to death is being held in lieu of $1 million bail.
Yakima County Superior Court Judge Elizabeth Tutsch ordered the man held Friday, a day after Yakima police arrested him on suspicion of second-degree murder in the death of 73-year-old Francis M. Gallagher.
During Friday’s preliminary appearance, defense attorney Paul Kelley argued for a lower bail, noting the man had been found indigent in an earlier court proceeding and did not have the resources to post a $1 million bail. He also said there were potentially mitigating factors in the probable cause affidavit police filed.
“As you can tell from the probable cause determination, there’s more to the story, and that being an issue, those facts and circumstances may be brought up in the bail hearing in the context of the case,” Kelley said, referring to the suspect’s statement to police that Gallagher made sexual advances toward him.
Police found Gallagher in his apartment at 409 N. Sixth St. with multiple stab wounds on the evening of April 22. He died later that night at Virginia Mason Memorial Hospital, and an autopsy determined he bled to death after being stabbed more than 20 times in his left arm, left shoulder and the left side of his face, according to the affidavit.
Detectives questioned three people who were at the apartment that day, including the suspect, who was out on pretrial release on charges of failing to register as a sex offender, according to court documents. He was convicted of indecent liberties in Kitsap County in 2014 and is classified as a Level I sex offender, meaning he is less likely to reoffend.
During the initial interview, detectives took a pocket knife from the suspect’s bag as well as a swab of what appeared to be a blood stain on his shoe.
Police brought the suspect back for another round of questioning Thursday after noting inconsistencies in his statement, as well as a witness statement saying that the knife he borrowed from someone had blood on it, the affidavit said. During questioning, he said he stabbed Gallagher after the man said he wanted to have sex with him and hit him in the back of the head with a small wooden stick when he tried to leave.
Court records show Gallagher has no prior felony convictions.
The Yakima Herald-Republic typically does not name criminal suspects until prosecutors formally charge them.
Gallagher’s death was the third of four homicides in the city this year, and the 13th of 14 homicides in Yakima County.