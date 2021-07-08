Bail set at $1 million for suspect in Cornell Avenue drive-by shooting

The suspected driver in a June 10 drive-by shooting that left a man dead is in custody in the Yakima County jail.
Sergio Alejandro Perez, 27, was transferred from the Benton County Jail, where he had been detained since his arrest Saturday in Richland on a warrant. He appeared in Yakima County Superior Court on Thursday.
Judge Richard Bartheld set Perez’s bail at $1 million on charges of second-degree murder, first-degree assault and drive-by shooting.
Yakima police say Perez was driving the car from which the shots were fired that killed Oscar Hondal-Lopez, 30, in the 1200 block of Cornell Avenue.
Hondal-Lopez and his wife, Patricia Leija, 27, were driving through the neighborhood looking for a house to buy when a white sedan passed them, stopped and its front-seat passenger flashed gang signs at them, according to police reports.
Hondal-Lopez drove off, and the white car chased them, pulling alongside and shots were fired from the sedan’s passenger side, striking Hondal-Lopez in the neck and Leija in the hip.
Police believe the couple, who have no gang ties, were mistaken for gang members by those in the white sedan, who police said are documented Norteño gang members. Police consider the case a gang-related shooting.
Perez is the second person to be arrested in connection with the case. Rogelio Jose Sosa, 19, has been charged with first-degree rendering criminal assistance after police said he tried to hide the car that was used in the shooting.
Police are still looking for two other people who are believed to be the shooters. Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Yakima police at 509-575-6200 or Yakima County Crime Stoppers at 800-248-9980. Tips can also be submitted online at http://www.crimestoppersyakco.org.