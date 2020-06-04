Bail set at $1 million each for Terrace Heights homicide suspects

Two Yakima men are being held in connection with a Terrace Heights robbery that left one man fatally wounded and a woman injured in May.
The pair, ages 19 and 20, were booked into the Yakima County jail. Yakima County Superior Court Judge Richard Bartheld set bail at $1 million each, and ordered the men held on suspicion of second-
degree murder, first-degree robbery and first-degree assault.
Yakima County sheriff’s detectives said the pair went to a home in the 600 block of North 39th Street on May 6 to steal money and drugs from the victim, 30-year-old Ronald Leroy Carl Born, according to a probable cause affidavit.
Detectives found $10,000 and 2 pounds of marijuana in Born’s room, the affidavit said.
Born was shot in the stomach during the incident, and his mother was struck on the head and arms with a butt of a long gun, according to the affidavit. Born was taken to Virginia Mason Memorial hospital and later to Harborview Medical Center, where he died on May 17.
Detectives are still waiting for autopsy results from the King County Medical Examiner, the affidavit said.
Born identified one of his assailants by name before he died, the affidavit said, while detectives received tips from several people identifying both suspects after surveillance photos from the house were published in the Yakima Herald-Republic.
Police found the weapons buried in the woods near Cowiche Mill Road, the affidavit said.
During the preliminary hearing, Born’s family members interrupted defense attorney Beth Wehrkamp’s request to allow one of the suspects to be put in his mother’s custody instead of jail. Wehrkamp said the man was traumatized by the loss of a friend, and that his mother would ensure he got a job and showed up for all court hearings.
Bartheld admonished them for speaking in court.
In the hallway outside the jail courtroom, Born’s family had terse words with the suspect’s mother, saying she could still see her son.
Leroy Born, Born’s father, said after the hearing he could not take too much satisfaction in the decision to hold the men on suspicion of murder.
“Ain’t nothing going to bring my son back,” Born said.
Editor’s note: The Yakima Herald-Republic does not publish suspects’ names until after charges are filed.