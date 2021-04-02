Autopsy to be performed on woman killed in Wapato shooting

A Yakama Nation citizen who was killed in a shooting near Wapato Tuesday night has been identified.
An autopsy will be performed Saturday on 20-year-old Tiana Lee Rain Cloud, Yakima County Coroner Jim Curtice said Friday.
The shooting happened around 11 p.m. Tuesday in a home in the 3100 block of South Wapato Road, roughly 2.5 miles south of Wapato and 4 miles west of Toppenish. Yakima County sheriff’s deputies were initially called and found injured people at the scene, sheriff’s spokesman Casey Schilperoort said in an earlier interview.
Cloud’s killing is being investigated by the FBI, as Cloud was a Yakama citizen and the killing occurred within the Yakama Nation reservation’s boundaries.
Yakima County Superior Court records show Cloud was out on bail while awaiting trial on charges of second-degree theft, residential burglary, possession of a stolen motor vehicle and violating a no-contact order.
Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the FBI at 206-622-0460 or go online at https://tips.fbi.gov.
Cloud’s death was the eighth homicide in Yakima County this year.