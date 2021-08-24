Autopsy scheduled for victim in Valley Mall shooting

An autopsy will be performed this week on a 23-year-old man who was killed Sunday in what Union Gap police are describing as a gang-related shooting.
Yakima County Chief Deputy Coroner Marshall Slight said the autopsy will be performed at the King County Medical Examiner’s Office in Seattle. Slight said the victim’s name has not yet been released.
Officers responding to a shots fired call at the mall found the man outside the southwest entrance, according to a police news release. The man was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
Police believe the shooting is connected to an earlier confrontation between two groups of rival gang members, the release said. Officers stressed that the victim was not a gang member nor was he involved in the earlier incident.
The shooting is the 16th homicide in Yakima County this year.
Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Union Gap police at 509-248-0430 or Yakima County Crime Stoppers at 800-248-9980. Tips can also be submitted online at http://www.crimestoppersyakco.org.