Autopsy finds Yakima 14-year-old's shooting death a homicide

Yakima police are continuing their investigation into the shooting death of a 14-year-old boy this week.
Charles Taylor died after being shot in the upper leg, Yakima County Coroner Jim Curtice said following an autopsy Friday.
Charles was shot Monday at his home in the 1100 block of Willow Street, according to Yakima police. Officers were called to Good Samaritan Health Care Center around 9:30 p.m. when the boy was brought there, police said.
Charles, described by police as a gang member, was taken to Virginia Mason Memorial hospital where he died from his wounds.
YPD detectives are continuing to investigate the case, Capt. Jay Seely said.
Charles’ death is the 28th homicide in Yakima County this year, and the eighth in the city.
Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Yakima police at 509-575-6200 or Yakima County Crime Stoppers at 800-248-9980. Tips can also be submitted online at http://www.crimestoppersyakco.org.