14-year-old suspect in West Nob Hill Boulevard homicide to remain in juvenile court for now

A 14-year-old male accused of gunning down a man on West Nob Hill Boulevard has been charged with second-degree murder.
But Yakima County Prosecuting Attorney Joe Brusic said the suspect will remain within the jurisdiction of Yakima County Juvenile Court for the time being.
“What we are doing is evaluating his prior criminal history and working with the juvenile court department,” Brusic said. “We’re not quite done.”
His 16-year-old accused accomplice, Luis Daniel Valencia, made a preliminary appearance Tuesday in Yakima County Superior Court, where he is being charged as an adult in the Oct. 28 homicide.
Under state law, juvenile courts automatically “decline” jurisdiction for 16- and 17-year-olds charged with murder, and they are tried as adults. Prosecutors must file paperwork in court to move a younger murder suspect’s case out of the juvenile system.
The Yakima Herald-Republic typically does not name suspects being tried in juvenile court.
The two are accused of killing Sebastian Alejandro Suarez, 18, at the intersection of West Nob Hill Boulevard and South 20th Avenue following a heated exchange of words.
Witnesses told police that Suarez had pulled up to the intersection when Valencia started an argument with Suarez, who then got out of the car to confront Valencia and the 14-year-old, court documents say. Valencia and the other suspect then pulled guns and shot Suarez in the torso and left arm, according to the documents.
He died from the gunshot wounds, and his death has been deemed a homicide, Chief Yakima County Deputy Coroner Marshall Slight said.
The 14-year-old was arrested by YPD gang unit detectives and members of the Pacific Northwest Violent Offenders Task Force Friday. He was found with a 9 mm handgun, police reports say.
Officers found a .38-caliber revolver with five spent cartridges in the cylinder in a canal near the crime scene, documents said.
In addition to the murder charge, the 14-year-old is also charged with second-degree unlawful firearms possession.
Valencia, who turned himself in Monday after a warrant was issued for his arrest, is charged with second-degree murder and second-degree unlawful firearms possession.
The 14-year-old is being held in lieu of $500,000 bail, while Valencia’s bail was set at $1 million.
Suarez’s death was among 11 homicides in the city this year, and 22 in the county.
