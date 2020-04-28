1-year-old Yakima boy dies of blunt force trauma; police arrest mother's boyfriend

A 1-year-old boy’s death Monday has been ruled a homicide, and his mother’s boyfriend has been arrested on suspicion of killing him.
Alexander Lynch died from blunt-force trauma to the head, according to an autopsy performed by the King County Medical Examiner’s office. The autopsy found that Alexander had multiple skull fractures, Yakima police Capt. Jay Seely said.
Detectives with the YPD’s Special Assault Unit arrested a 27-year-old Yakima man who was the mother’s boyfriend, Seely said, and booked him into the Yakima County jail on suspicion of second-degree murder. are questioning the boy’s mother and her boyfriend, who were the only other people in the West Valley apartment at the time, Seely said.
He is expected to make a preliminary appearance Wednesday in Yakima County Superior Court. Alexander’s death is the 14th homicide in Yakima County this year, and the fourth in the city.
Police were called to the apartment at 1210 S. 72nd Ave. shortly before 2 a.m. Monday for an injured child. Officers found the mother’s boyfriend performing CPR on the child, who was not breathing and was cold to the touch, Seely said.
The toddler was taken to Harborview Medical Center, where he died around 10 p.m. Monday, Seely said.
He is the county’s second-youngest homicide victim in the past seven years. On Oct. 31, 2013, 2-month-old April Gasca died at Harborview Medical Center, two days after prosecutors said her father violently shook her at a Toppenish motel. Francisco Gasca was sentenced to 10 years in prison for first-degree manslaughter in 2015.