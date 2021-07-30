An East Pomona Road resident caught an intruder inside her garage Friday afternoon and fired shots at a truck as he fled, Yakima County sheriff’s deputies said.
The woman called 911 around 3:15 p.m. to report a man inside her garage, according to a sheriff’s news release. She tried to hold him at gunpoint until deputies arrived, but he ran to a Snap-On Tools truck outside and drove off, the release said.
The woman tried to shoot out a tire of the fleeing truck, the release said. A deputy spotted the truck, which was reported stolen in Yakima a half-hour earlier, in the 300 block of Pomona Road but the man was not in it, the release said.
A second deputy checking the area spotted a man sitting in a side-by-side ATV and found he was the suspect and arrested him without incident, the release said. Deputies said the man had stolen the ATV from a nearby home.
Deputies booked the 39-year-old transient into the Yakima County jail on suspicion of second-degree burglary and two counts of possession of a stolen motor vehicle.