YAKIMA, Wash. — A preliminary appearance for a man accused of trying to hold up a North First Street grocery store and carjacking a pickup truck that belonged to a Yakima County jail escapee has been postponed for a second day.
The 28-year-old man was to have appeared in Yakima County Superior Court Monday, but his hearing was postponed on Monday and Tuesday due to illness, according to court documents.
At Monday’s hearing, Yakima County Superior Court Judge David Elofson set bail at $250,000.
Yakima police arrested the man Saturday morning after they say he attempted to rob the Yakimex grocery store, 511 N. First St. A store employee said she saw the man walk into the store around 8:15 a.m. with a backpack on, according to a probable cause affidavit, and saw him put two beer cans in the backpack.
Another employee locked the store’s doors and told the man to put the beer back, but he tried to leave the store while pulling out a gun from his waistband and displaying it briefly, the affidavit said. He then pinned the employee to the doors, the affidavit said, at which point another employee came up, grabbed and disarmed him, the affidavit said.
The man then went to a room in the back of the store and threw a metal box police later found credit cards in, the affidavit said.
Police arrived and took the man into custody at 8:30 a.m. Police said the credit cards in the box were stolen, and his gun was a pellet gun.
He also is accused of being one of two men who took a Chevrolet Silverado truck at gunpoint from the Conoco on 3312 Main St. in Union Gap Thursday.
The truck belonged to one of the 14 inmates who broke out of the jail on Monday. The truck was recovered the next day in Yakima, and a witness told police the man had called her about fixing the truck’s flat tire, the affidavit said.
He was booked into the Yakima County jail on suspicion of first-degree robbery, theft of a motor vehicle and multiple counts of second-degree possession of stolen property.