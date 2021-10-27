A Yakima County corrections officer said he first became aware of an assault in a gang housing unit when he saw inmates standing around a body on the floor.
“I could see three or four out and that’s when I called for backup,” Officer Brian Thomson testified Wednesday in Yakima County Superior Court, recalling the events of the night of Dec. 9, 2018.
Thomson, one of the officers assigned to watch the fourth-floor unit housing Norteño gang members, and Officer Daniel Bredwell, the first who went in and found Jacob Ozuna near death, testified in the trial of one of the three gang members accused of killing Ozuna, 36.
Deryk Alexander Donato, 28, is charged with aggravated first-degree murder in Ozuna’s death. Prosecutors allege that Donato and two other inmates beat and kicked Ozuna to death Dec. 9, 2018, because Ozuna reportedly killed another gang member without permission.
Thomson said he was working “the hatch,” the station where a corrections officer controls door locks for access into housing units, during a hourly check on inmates around 11:30 p.m. After the other officer completed a walk-through of each unit, the officer took a break while Thomson filled out reports on what was observed and which inmates were out of their cells at that time.
A jail surveillance video shows that shortly after the officer walked through, Donato, Julian Luis Gonzalez and Felipe Luis Jr. attacked Ozuna for more than 13 minutes, beating and kicking him into unconsciousness before dragging him down to the lower level of the unit, where the attack resumed.
When Thomson finished the report and looked up, he could see inmates standing around someone who was on the floor of the unit.
Thomson called for backup and went to the hatch to allow the responding officers to go inside.
On cross-examination, Thomson said he did not see the attack take place, as his vantage point at the control center gave him a limited view inside the unit.
Bredwell, whose brother had conducted the walkthrough that night, was working on the south end of the jail’s fourth floor and was the first to go inside the unit. Once he saw the body on the floor and one of the inmates standing there with what looked like blood on his hands, Bredwell drew his stun gun and ordered the inmates to get on the floor.
While Bredwell said he was familiar with Ozuna, who was awaiting trial on a murder charge in the shooting death of Dario Alvarado III near Toppenish earlier that year, said he didn’t know it was him at first.
“He was unrecognizable,” Bredwell said. “His face had swelled up.” He said Ozuna’s breathing was rough, and Bredwell said he also saw blood dripping from the upper tier of the housing unit.
Other officers came in to secure the unit, and Yakima County sheriff’s detectives later swabbed the hands of Donato, Gonzalez and Luis, who had blood on them.
Brad Cox, a scientist with the Washington State Patrol Crime Lab, said all the swabs from their hands tested positive for blood, and had DNA traces that were matches for Ozuna and themselves.
At the time of the incident, Donato was being held while appealing a 25-year federal prison sentence for the July 7, 2017, killing of Isaiah Andrews outside his home in the 300 block of Donald Road near Wapato. In that case, Donato pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court to voluntary manslaughter, assault with intent to commit murder and discharge of a firearm during a violent crime.
Donato is the last of the three charged in Ozuna’s death to go to trial.
Gonzalez, 22, entered an Alford plea in March to first-degree murder and was sentenced to 24 years in prison. The plea allows Gonzalez to maintain his innocence while conceding that prosecutors had enough evidence to convict him.
In June, jurors found Luis, 22, guilty of first-degree manslaughter, rejecting murder charges, and he was sentenced to 12 years and three months in prison.
The estimated three-week trial before Judge Kevin Naught will continue Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.